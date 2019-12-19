Kim Kardashian’s Skin Color Questioned In New Photos, “Beyonce”?

Kim Kardashian West is looking gorgeous in photos for 7 Hollywood, art directed by the inimitable Manfred Thierry Mugler. That’s something fans can agree on. But what they can’t agree on is does she look like Kim Kardashian West? Or does she look like Beyonce?

Plenty of people in the comments pointed out the Beyonce feels, especially Beyonce at Diddy’s 50th birthday party (“4 a second i thought it was queen B”). Others thought maybe Kim was going for a “Lil Kim” look. Others mentioned Diana Ross.

But fans were all over Kim’s skin tint, beyond the Beyonce comparisons. Here’s a sampling of the comments about that.

Too dark on the make up you look like a lightskin black woman

Are you trying to look black

Is this black face?

Kim you look good as a African american

for god sakes stop trying to be black, kim

Here’s the deal though — probably best to get back to gorgeous and quit worrying about whether Kim’s too dark or too light, many say. One thing remains true: leave it to Kim Kardashian to get people talking.

By the way, in Mugler’s video on Instagram (see below), KKW looks a little more pale than in the photos she posted. Here, fans saw more of a resemblance to icon Sophia Loren. And there is plenty of reason to think the shoot is all an homage to that other great Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor.