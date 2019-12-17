Kim Kardashian’s Pajamas Look See-Thru, But It’s Only How Tight They Are

Kim Kardashian West knows it’s the holiday gift buying late stretch — and the marketing mastermind is pulling out, you might say, the big guns for her efforts on behalf of SKIMS, her everything underwear/cozy wear line. And when you talk about bringing out the big marketing guns, you hire the best biggest most famous model you can. When you’re Kim Kardashian, it’s a quick and easy call to make. You’re it!

KKW insists the above are her “fave pajamas” — but that is subject to change. Hey, we all change our favorite clothing articles from time to time, even if we don’t have something new to sell! These slate/violet-hued jammies give the illusion of being see-through, but that’s just because they fit Kim so snugly — as many of her clothes do!

Hey, fans love ’em, if you judge by the comments. Or at least they love Kim in them, writing “beautiful” and “cute” and “adorable” and “need!” Here’s same color and the same familiar model, but with different top cut that gives less of a see-through illusion.