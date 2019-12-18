Kim Kardashian’s Hips Wider? Or Waist Just Super-Snatched In New Pic?

Superstar Kim Kardashian has promoting the yesus out of her SKIMS solutionwear as the holidays are on on full consumer blast. But even KKW outdid herself in the hourglass department with a photo drop of pure glam — and she outdid herself for Diddy!

In the golden gown with her famous husband Kanye West as further accoutrement Kim Kardashian’s famous hips actually seem to have gotten wider! Or is it just that her SKIMS-supported waist is looking super-snatched? The first photo in the batch especially looks enviably cartoon-ish in her hips/waist ratio/proportion!

There are 88 keys on that piano behind them and Kim Kardashian has at least 44-key hips!

Diddy should turn 50 every day, if this is what it does for Kim Kardashian. Fans are going wild for the pics. Sister Khloe Kardashian pronounced: “You’re perfect” while others settled for merely calling Kim “stunning.” Here’s how the solutionwear works: