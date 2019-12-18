Kim Kardashian Puts Hand On Naomi Campbell’s Supermodel Thigh, “Too Much Gorgeous”

The first pic in this cool Kim Kardashian Instagram drop features playas Dr. Dre, Kanye West of course, Jimmy Iovine and the gorgeous women including Liberty Ross and Stephanie Ann Shepherd.

But when you swipe you get the money shot — Kim Kardashian alone with supermodel Naomi Campbell, both in gorgeous gowns as Kim rests her hand on one of Naomi’s zillion dollar legs.

Did we say zillion dollar legs? Yes, we did and…you disagree?

The Kim Kardashian with Naomi Campbell pic has fans saying things like “too much gorgeous” and who can argue? This comment was typical: “Wow you and Kimberly look amazing.” Seems certain Naomi Campbell has heard that somewhere before…