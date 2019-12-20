Kim Kardashian Posts 11-Year-Old Vegas Pic, Khloe Kardashian “Screaming!”

Kim Kardashian was still a long way from being Kim Kardashian West in this photo from 2008. That’s Tracy Romulus paired with Kim; she’s one of Kim’s partners in KKW Beauty. Kim says of Tracy: “It’s so crazy how long we’ve known each other and how we have evolved together in business and our family life!”

Kim continues: “I love you beyond what you can imagine and am so proud of all the hard work you do! I am so grateful to have you in my life!”

Fellow big fan and fellow Kardashian Khloe Kardashian responded with what may be the most exclamation points allowed by Instagram: “Stop it!!!!!!! Im screaming!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

What makes Khloe scream? Well she loves her sister and Romulus too. But maybe it’s just because, as one astute commenter wrote: “Kim gorgeous then and gorgeous now.” It’s true! Tracy Romulus likes to show her love for Kim, too: