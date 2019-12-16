Khloe Kardashian Crushes Most Bodacious Shirtless Look Yet, “Unbreakable”

Helly Luv writes “unbreakable” and it’s not totally clear whether she means the sisterly bond between Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or whether she’s describing the famous sisters’ grip on fashion, glamour and their fans’ attention. Because that too seems unbreakable.

Khloe — no fan of shirts, preferring the low-cut jacket look — takes it to a whole new level (yes, hard to believe) in this shimmering gold suit that’s just beyond.

And it’s not just the top either that’s unforgettable. Those tights/pants are driving fans wild too. C’mon, it takes a lot to steal the light from Kylie Jenner, but Khloe rips it away!

“Loveee this pic 😍😍😍😍 you guys look insane,” is a typical comment. But here’s the real story, right here in this comment: “Omg khloe tho!”