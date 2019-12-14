Kenya Moore Flaunts Amazing Bikini Pics, “Down With The Pounds”

In The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode “What Would Michelle O Do?”, while Marlo Hampton takes Porsha Williams out for a hookah and Hennessy bus tour, Kenya Moore talks to an estate lawyer and reveals that she does not have a pre-nup with estranged husband Marc Daly.

Body Completerx on sale

When not filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore is working big time on her fitness goals.

When she shared the bikini pics above, she wrote: “This isn’t a before after….it’s an after after with @bodycompleterx 😛” with the hashtag #downwiththepounds. (Note: Moore is a spokesperson for the plant-based supplement brand.)

Kenya’s hair care on sale

When Moore also asked her followers which bikini pic they favor, like many of her fans, fellow Housewife Cynthia Bailey wrote: “Yellow.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]