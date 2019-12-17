Kendall Jenner Flirts In Giant Pouting Lips Video, Kim Kardashian Reacts

First of all, we recognize that it’s no surprise when Kendall Jenner performs a signature lip pout. But let’s be honest, this latest one — featuring a zooming close-up of her enormous red lips — is beyond.

If Kylie Jenner is the Jenner most famous for her lips, she is holding onto the title by a margin no thicker than a coat of paint. Or a coat of lipstick — because wow, look at the big lip finish here!

Kim Kardashian is forced to write what must be hard for her, even just looking around the family dinner table. Kim writes: “The most beautiful girl in the world” in response to Kendall’s little big lips video.

But really, how can Kim choose? Look at Kylie’s latest picture show! Isn’t she, perhaps, the “most beautiful”? Ah, the dilemmas of being a Kardashian or Jenner…