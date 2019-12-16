Julianne Hough Wrestles In Tank Top With Brother Derek, Husband Reacts

NBC is broadcasting a one-hour TV special, Holidays with the Houghs, starring former Dancing with the Stars professional dancers and choreographers Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. Recently, the siblings have been working separately — Julianne as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Derek as a judge on World of Dance, so fans are excited to see them performing together on TV — and a holiday dance musical no less.

Julianne’s Christmas collection

While rehearsing a sibling rivalry routine, where the two gorgeous dancers fight over a gift, at the end Julianne seems to surprise her brother when she gives him a purple nurple (she twists his nipples with a pinch). It drops brother Derek to the floor, if only in jest! Watch video below.

Derek’s Life In Motion

Many celebrity friends have chimed in including actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley who wrote: “This is AWESOME” and Julianne’s husband Brooks commented, “I love this.”

The Houghs’ non-celebrity fans are equally impressed, as one wrote: “Astronomical talent! I’m gagging.”

Holidays with the Houghs airs Monday, December 16 at 10 pm on NBC, right after the first night of The Voice‘s Season 17 live finale. [BONUS: Stream any NBC show watch LIVE on any device with NBC UNIVERSAL app available here. Download is FREE.]