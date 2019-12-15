Jessica Lowndes Flaunts Amazing Bikini Pics, Sings Christmas Carol

The protagonist in the Lifetime movie Rediscovering Christmas is big city department store window designer Mia. When she returns home for the holidays, she helps her sister decorate her small hometown’s annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance. While decorating, Mia works with and falls for Adam (B.J. Britt), whose grandparents founded the festival 60 years ago.

Mia is portrayed by Jessica Lowndes, who looks amazing in string bikinis! In the photo above, she’s on vacation “to recharge in between films” and reports that she’s “feeling refueled, relaxed and ready to work.”

Rediscovering Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 15 at 8 pm. And yes, that really is Lowndes singing the carol “The Best Gift” — she wrote it, too! [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]