Jessica Biel Looks Like She Has Hiccups In Yoga Video, Justin Timberlake Reacts

After photos of Justin Timberlake holding the hand of his Palmer movie co-star Alisha Wainwright surfaced, there’s been a lot of talk about how Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel, reportedly reacted to the photos behind closed doors.

With rumors flying around the power couple, Biel continues to work. When she posted the video above, of her modeling her Gaiam x Jessica Biel yoga clothing line, her husband was one of the first to react. He left three emojis: ❤️😍❤️. Biel’s fans had mixed reactions to Timberlake’s emojis.

While more than 1800 people liked his comment, others continued to speculate on their marriage, and warn Timberlake, “oh Justin you know it’s gonna take more” to “win the girl.”

Others believe his comment shouldn’t be taken so seriously: “It’s all just for fun” said another. One fan pointed out how it looks like Biel has the hiccups!