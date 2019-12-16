Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Adam Levine Tear-Jerker Video, “Beautiful”

Season 17 of The Voice is coming to an end and it looks the finale is going to be down-to-the-wire as every coach has a performer left in the competition. Speaking of competitive coaches, ever wonder what ex-coach Adam Levine is doing now that he’s no longer on the show? Well, he’s still watching aspiring artists shine — but they’re not on TV.

When Levine shared the video above of the New York City P.S. 22 Chorus singing the new Maroon 5 song “Memories”, he wrote: “this is what makes it all worth while. Speechless.”

Several of Levine’s celebrity friends chimed in including singer Charlie Puth who wrote “Chills”, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston wrote “Beautiful” with a red heart emoji, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal also left a red heart emoji with a hands clapping emoji.

Non-celebrity fans admitted to crying while watching the video and suggest that Levine take it a step further and either “bring them on tour” or “go sing with them.”

PS22 Chorus is a NYC public school group that “consists of 65 ordinary fifth graders achieving the extraordinary… in harmony.” P.S. The Voice live finale airs Tuesday, December 17 at 9 pm on NBC.