Jen Selter’s Insane High-Cut Bikini Proves Hot Girl Summer Still On

What do they say about age? That you’re only as young as you feel? The same can be said for the seasons, we suppose. There’s always a summer-like beach for you just like it’s always five o’clock somewhere — if you feel like summer inside, let it out!

That’s what Instagram fitness model Jen Selter says to her fans — there’s no other way to interpret today’s post besides: Hot Girl Summer never ends.

Jen is wearing one seriously high cut fuschia-hued bikini and she’s a happy physical fitness warrior wearing it. As one of her fans says, “FEEL YOU beauty!!!!!!” Yup, that’s the whole idea. Jen Selter is on Instagram to make you feel. And sometimes, of course, to feel the burn. Now, say kettlebell. Say it!