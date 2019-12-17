Hope Solo Movie In The Works, “It’s Scary” Says World Cup Goalkeeper

The former goalkeeper of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team Hope Solo announced that she’s pregnant with twins (one boy and one girl). The 38-year-old World Cup champion and two-time gold Olympic medalist, who is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, made the announcement on TV (see clip below) and social media. The announcement comes less than two years after she suffered “a devastating miscarriage with twins” in 2018.

Two-time World Champion @hopesolo makes a special announcement on Weekend Winners. We join her in this ‘magisterial’ phase of her life. pic.twitter.com/jEDS4FHxuS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 17, 2019

Solo told Elle magazine that “The doctor said I was hours from dying,” and that “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.” After recovery, she began the process of in vitro fertilization.

Solo’s memoir

Hope also revealed that Argent Pictures had acquired the rights to her life story and would be turning it into a biopic.

“It’s scary,” she says. “You know, I look at the, bless her heart, Tonya Harding movie, I, Tonya. At the end of the day, you don’t get editing rights.”

Christine Crokos (Pimp starring Keke Palmer) will direct the untitled Hope Solo project. The production company Argent Pictures is behind Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, American Made starring Tom Cruise, and Mark Wahlberg’s forthcoming movie Good Joe Bell, among others.