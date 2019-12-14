Hayden Panettiere’s Buzz Cut Has ‘Scream’ Fans Searching For Heartbeat

It’s been a year and a half since actress Hayden Panettiere has been on TV, on the hit musical drama Nashville finale in July 2018. And she hasn’t tweeted since then… until now!

The 30-year-old blond posted the photo below with a buzz cut and captioned it: “Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4” (her character in the 2011 Wes Craven slasher/horror film) and thanked the hair stylists at Manhattan’s Anthony Leonard Salon on Madison Avenue.

Watch it!

The Kirby reference of course spurred a fury of speculation about Panettiere possibly reprising her role for Scream 5, which Spyglass Media Group recently announced they are indeed developing. Panettiere’s co-star Neve Campbell said she would be “really curious to see who they’re thinking of having direct it” as Craven passed away in 2015.

Note in the DVD release of Scream 4, Craven said in the original shooting script Kirby survived the stabbing by Charlie. There was a “we got a heartbeat” moment but the scene was deleted.