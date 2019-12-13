‘Hawaii Five-0’ Guest Star Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics

In the Hawaii Five-0 episode “Kā i ka ‘ino, no ka ‘ino” (translated “To return evil for evil”), while Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) makes a bold decision about his future with Five-0, the team investigates a tourist helicopter that was shot down by a missile.

They trace the stolen artillery to a ghost from McGarrett’s (Alex O’Loughlin) past. The “financial dominatrix” Rox is portrayed by model/actress Chloe Brooks.

When not on a TV, movie or music video set — Brooks is featured in Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” video (see below) — the tall blonde Vassar graduate (class of 2004) often spends her time outdoors and often looking gorgeous in a skimpy bikini!

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum, P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.