Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Guest Star Flaunts Amazing String Bikini Pics

by in Culture, Hawaii Five-O | December 13, 2019

Ian Anthony Dale as Adam Noshimuri on Hawaii Five-0, CBS screengrab

In the Hawaii Five-0 episode “Kā i ka ‘ino, no ka ‘ino” (translated “To return evil for evil”), while Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) makes a bold decision about his future with Five-0, the team investigates a tourist helicopter that was shot down by a missile.

They trace the stolen artillery to a ghost from McGarrett’s (Alex O’Loughlin) past. The “financial dominatrix” Rox is portrayed by model/actress Chloe Brooks.

Cool Hawaii gifts like this cutting board on sale

When not on a TV, movie or music video set — Brooks is featured in Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” video (see below) — the tall blonde Vassar graduate (class of 2004) often spends her time outdoors and often looking gorgeous in a skimpy bikini!

View this post on Instagram

i’m the bad guy 💉💉 . . 📸: @michelsen_studio

A post shared by Chloe Brooks (@chloelittlewing) on

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum, P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm. [NOTE: Watch Blue Bloods or any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

Simple Share Buttons