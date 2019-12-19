‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Tee Tee Flaunts String Bikini Pics, “Flawless”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode “A Proposal in the Heir,” while Romeo Miller blocks everyone on social media, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis learns that aspiring rapper Sam aka Sammatick is going to propose to her young cousin Egypt Criss (Pepa and Treach’s daughter). She says the idea of it (and Sam) makes her nauseous.

So Tee Tee teams up with Egypt’s brother Tyran to try to stop Sam. When they tell Treach, he agrees that they shouldn’t get married. That’s news to Tee Tee’s ears, but can they stop Sam and Egypt from heading to the altar?

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Tee Tee enjoys her time and often in a bikini! She used the hashtag #thickthighssavelives for the fun bikini series above. Make sure to swipe! Many of her fans replied: “Flawless.”

The next two aren’t technically bikinis but they’re darn close!

