Golf Pro Cameron Champ’s Gorgeous Fiancee Looks Amazing In Bikini Pics

Cameron Champ is one of the American pro golfers competing in the 2019 Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Queensland. The 24-year-old from Sacramento, California now living in Houston, Texas hopes to interrupt Aussie Cameron Smith‘s chance of an unprecedented three-peat at the event and win the €923,250 purse (about US$1 Million).

Before leaving the US for Australia, Champ proposed to his gorgeous girlfriend Jessica Birdsong in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by lit candles and photos of the couple. She said yes!

Birdsong is an artisan who works in leather and looks amazing in bikinis! She on the far right in all three bikini pics below…

Birdsong is on the left in the gingham bikini below…

She made this cool custom yardage book for Champ!

Fun fact: Champ, who played golf for the Texas A&M Aggies, is the son of former MLB baseball player Jeff Champ of the Baltimore Orioles.

The first-round play of the Australian PGA Championship will broadcast live on Wednesday, December 18 at 9:30 pm EST on NBC’s Golf Channel. [Download the Golf Channel Free App here.]