‘Ex on the Beach’ Star Goes Braless In “Barbie Girl” Crop Top, Racy Pics

On the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love episode “De Niall Is Not Just an Ex,” Marlon catches the attention of multiple exes and Adore is not happy about it. Meanwhile, former American Idol contestant Ryan doesn’t know that he will be reuniting with his gorgeous ex Magdalena Ruiz.

When not haunting Ryan in Australia on Ex on the Beach, Magdalena is making her own clothes!

She captioned the photo above: “Barbie Girl Sweatsuit 😍 My go-to everyday outfit when I want to be comfy & cute! 💕 a perfect workout fit too! Designed and hand made by me.”

As demonstrated above, wearing a bra is optional!

Her “Barbie Citizen” outfit above was her best seller this summer! Below is her “Penthouse Pants”…

