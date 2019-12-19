‘Ex on the Beach’ Girlfriend Flaunts “Cheeky” String Bikini Pics

On Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, reality star Callum Izzard (U.K.’s “Ibiza Weekender”) will be surprised when he sees his “first love,” Paris Decaro, show up at the ski lodge in Australia.

According to Paris, Callum is her one true love. The problem is, Callum wasn’t faithful to her, which was a deal breaker. Nonetheless, the attractive young couple always seem to be drawn back to each other. Paris hopes the effort she shows (traveling around the world to meet him on a snowy mountain) will be rewarded.

When not filming Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, Paris spends time modeling string bikinis on exotic beaches including Moo Dee Beach in Thailand…

She captioned the string bikini photos series below: “Cheeky view.”

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love airs Thursdays at 9 pm on MTV.