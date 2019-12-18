Dolores Catania’s Hottie Son Parties at Famous NYC Club, Gets Key

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode “The Last Supper,” while Teresa Giudice and her four daughters celebrate Easter without her Joe, Dolores Catania invites her boyfriend Dr. David Principe to her family’s Easter dinner.

When the doctor arrives late, according to Dolores, Dolores’s ex-husband Frank isn’t just upset that David’s late — he’s upset that Dolores isn’t upset about it and “because that’s something Frank would have gotten in trouble for” when they were married.

After filming this Easter episode, Dolores and Frank’s son Frank turned 21 and celebrated at the Playboy Club at the Cachet Hotel on West 42 Street in New York City.

See photos below, and yes, Dolores was there for what looked like a men’s only event. Swipe to see Frank Jr. holding “the key” presented by the Playboy Club.

He wrote: “Looking forward to many more good times there.” Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon replied: “Happy Birthday from a true playboy playmate.”

Note: Weeks after Frank’s party, it was announced that the Playboy Club is closing after just one year. The venue is rebranding as Live Nation Theater at Cachet Hotel.

P.S. Frank was Gia Giudice’s prom date! Gia is now at Rutgers, Frank at Sacred Heart University. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. [BONUS: Stream any BRAVO show through the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]