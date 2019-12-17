Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Austin Wilson Breaks Her Instagram Silence

On December 4, pop star Demi Lovato announced on Instagram (with a black screen), “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing…” Her fans are excited to receive the tease of new music and her celebrity friends couldn’t be more supportive — including supermodel Ashley Graham, and actresses Debra Messing and Millie Bobby Brown, among others.

While Lovato appears to be taking a break from social media, Lovato’s boyfriend, 25-year-old heavily tattooed model Austin Wilson, has been posting photos of him with Lovato with captions like: “My girlfriend is hot AF.” Duh!

Now if Demi meant to withhold herself from her audience until the big music drop, Austin is breaking her Instagram silence — at least as far as images are concerned. We see you, Demi Lovato! Thanks, Austin!

Fun fact: Wilson is the son of pro skateboarder George Wilson.