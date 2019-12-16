Brazilian Supermodel Gizele Flaunts Insanely Tiny Bikini At Famous Beach

26-year-old Brazilian supermodel Gizele Oliveira is comfortable on the beach, you might say. And below she does her incomparable best to embody — so to speak — the famous “girl from Ipanema.”

Gizele takes on the sunshine at the famous Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil wearing a bikini with a bottom that gives new meaning to insanely tiny — at least as far as what’s covering her below the belt.

The bikini above has such a small bottom that when Gizele switches over to a string bikini — as in the photos below — she seems much more covered up! No wonder the supermodel has walked the runways for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Rebecca Minkoff and Tory Burch. Not to mention Victoria’s Secret.

Although the same cannot be said for the string bikini below, which competes with the black Ipanema suit in the battle of the tiny.