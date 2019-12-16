Blac Chyna’s Chain Underwear Pics Are Melting the Internet

Blac Chyna appeared on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood with her girl Lyrica Anderson, who’s been struggling with her marriage to A1 Bentley, father of her one-year-old son Ocean Bentley. Of course it wasn’t Blac Chyna’s first time on TV: she starred in her own reality TV show Rob & Chyna with her ex Rob Kardashian, the father of her baby girl, Dream.

When not on TV, or in the studio or with her kids, Blac Chyna is spending time in the gym and it shows!

Check out the outrageous photos above and below of Blac Chyna posing in chain bikini bottoms (above) and a chain linked bodysuit below. If the number of fire emojis on a post constitute real heat, these pics are melt-level.

