Beyonce Slays In Jaw-Dropping High-Slit Dress, “Sasha Fierce Vibes”

There are five photos in the recent jaw-dropping Instagram drop from Queen Bey — and Beyonce knows how to build the drama as you swipe. It’s really the second pic when you start to notice that wow, that is one seriously high-cut slit. It’s practically touching her hip bone.

By the fourth photo, which zooms in on Beyonce’s waist high dress slit and her diamond-encrusted wrist, it’s just wow and wow. Not to mention the ring. As one fan writes: “I can’t with her she’s INSANE. My only idol.”

British fashion star Hayden Williams may have had the best reaction: This look snatched my wig quicker than Jay snatching that mans phone. Giving me I Am Sasha Fierce vibes.” You don’t say. We were getting those Sasha vibes too, big time.

Kalen Allen was simply like: “Sasha, where you been sis?!” Beyonce replies without having to say anything. Been right here, brother. Swipe this Diddy – Jay Z moment for yet another Queen Bey in the Sasha mode: