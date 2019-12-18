Aussie PGA Golfer Cameron Smith’s Girlfriend Flaunts String Bikini Pics

The Australian PGA Championship is being played at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Queensland and the purse is €923,250 (a little over US $1 Million). Aussie Cameron Smith is bidding for an unprecedented three consecutive wins. Last year Smith won by two strokes, fellow Aussie Marc Leishman came in second. In 2017, Smith beat another Aussie, Jordan Zunic, in a playoff. In the U.S., Smith tied for fourth place in the 2015 U.S. Open (American Jordan Spieth won).

When not on a course, 26-year-old Cameron Smith spends time with his gorgeous American girlfriend, and fellow golfer Jordan Ontiveros (who spent time on the Symetra Tour) who looks amazing in a string bikini.

Smith recently took Ontiveros to the Bahamas and swam with the pigs for her birthday. Female pro golfer Tisha Alyn wrote: “Jealous!” (Check out Ontiveros’ swing compared to Smith’s, below.)

The first-round play of the Australian PGA Championship will broadcast live on Wednesday, December 18 at 9:30 pm EST on NBC’s Golf Channel. [Download the Golf Channel Free App here.]