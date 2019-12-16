Apryl Jones Poses For Butt Enhancement Product In Lace Underwear

Apryl Jones has been catching a lot of heat for dating Moniece Slaughter‘s baby daddy Lil Fizz this season on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. (Apryl’s baby daddy Omarion was in the R&B boy band B2K with Fizz.)

When not filming Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Apryl promotes products on Instagram including a butt and body plumping cream, as seen in the black lace underwear photo below.

When Apryl posted the photo above, many of her fans suspect she photoshopped the image as her reflection in the mirror doesn’t exactly match her body front and center. One wrote: “Hmmm it look diff in the mirror,” another wrote: “You forgot to fix the mirror pic sis.Lol” and “Mirrors don’t lie,” among others. “The mirror snitched on you sis” and “Photoshop fail,” was written more than once.

On the other side, people think she looks pretty great — and nearly 100,000 Likes agree. But you can’t please people who see what they want to see.

