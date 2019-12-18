Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Angela Simmons Flaunts Hot Bikini Pics, “Love Me or Leave Me Alone”

by in Culture, Growing Up Hip Hop | December 18, 2019

Angela Simmons, GUHH WE

Angela Simmons on Growing Up Hip Hop on WEtv

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode “A Proposal in the Heir,” while cousin Tee Tee and brother Tyran try their best to stop Egypt Criss (Pepa’s daughter) from marrying her boyfriend of two years, aspiring rapper Sam, Romeo Miller blocks everyone on social media and causes an uproar. But, according to WE, “Angela Simmons has receipts.”

When not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Simmons is working out and flaunting the results as seen in the amazing string bikinis and above and below.

As her brother JoJo Simmons wrote: “This why he mad now…” — the he is Romeo Miller who’s been complaining about the revealing visual content Angela has been posting on Instagram.

In the caption for the bikini pic above, she used the hashtag: #EitherLoveMeorLeaveMeAlone.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv. [WE TV Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

