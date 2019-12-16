A1 Bentley Stacks $30,000 In Baby Car Seat, Son’s Reaction “Priceless”

On this season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, fans were introduced to Summer Bunni and watched the marriage of A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson dissolve. The animosity between the estranged couple is still alive and well as seen on the LHHH reunion, especially when their mothers share the stage with them.

There’s just one thing all of them — Lyrica and A1 and their mothers — can agree on, and that’s the cuteness of baby boy Ocean Bentley.

Hours before the finale of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion airs, A1 posted the photo above of Ocean sitting in his car seat with stacks of $20 bills — a total of approximately $30,000 — on the one-year-old’s lap.

“Monday mood,” is how A1 captioned it and many fans are chiming in on how “priceless” Ocean’s reaction is to the money on his lap.

